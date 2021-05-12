The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 2021 summer school program starts online July 7. The schedule includes a mix of make-up and original credit courses. All classes will be virtual through the Apex Learning and Zoom online platforms.

Costs for make-up courses have been waived by CCPS this year. Students can take up to two make-up courses and/or one original credit course during summer school. Summer school includes four original credit courses. Cost for original credit courses is $300 each. All courses run July 7 through Aug 5. Summer school graduation ceremonies will take place at each respective high school on Aug. 6.

Registration information

In June, school-based counselors will work with parents and students to indicate what summer school courses a student is eligible to take. Parents will complete registration for both make-up and original credit courses online using their ParentVue account. Payment for original credit courses will be made online using My School Bucks. The registration process will begin mid-June.

Make-up course information

Instruction for make-up courses includes a daily meeting for 30 minutes on Zoom for students with teachers, Monday through Thursday. Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete asynchronous work. The Zoom meetings are mandatory. In order for a student to receive credit, they must attend all Zoom meetings and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments in Apex.

Each middle and high school will create its own summer school Zoom meeting schedules. Times for live meetings will be shared with parents and students when finalized in StudentVue.

Available make-up courses

High school

Algebra I, Algebra II

Geometry

Algebra with Trigonometry and Statistics

Earth Systems

Biology

Chemistry

Exploring Computer Science

English II, II, III and IV

Local, State, and National (LSN) Government

U.S. History

World History

Spanish I, II

Foundations of Technology

Personal Financial Literacy

Fit for Life

Health

Middle school

Language Arts

Math

Science

Social Studies

Original credit course information

Instruction for original credit courses will take place using Apex and Zoom. Teachers will provide live instruction in one-hour, face-to-face Zoom meetings, Monday through Thursday. Fridays are set aside during summer school for students to complete asynchronous work. The Zoom meetings are mandatory. In order for a student to receive credit, they must attend all Zoom meetings and pass all assigned work, quizzes and assignments in Apex.

Available original credit courses

English III – this course is for students who have met all the requirements to graduate at the end of their junior year and have an approved graduating junior application on file with their home school.

this course is for students who have met all the requirements to graduate at the end of their junior year and have an approved graduating junior application on file with their home school. English IV – this course is for students who have completed four years of high school and are not in their graduation cohort, or class. Students must get approval to enroll in this course from the supervising school counselor.

this course is for students who have completed four years of high school and are not in their graduation cohort, or class. Students must get approval to enroll in this course from the supervising school counselor. Fit for Life/Health – offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school. Personal Financial Literacy – offered to current CCPS students who have completed one year of high school.

Original credit courses taken during summer school may not meet NCAA Clearinghouse requirements.

