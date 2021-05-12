LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 12, 2021) – Following authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is expanding eligibility for SMCHD vaccination clinics to include individuals ages 12 and older. Please note: the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for those under the age of 18, and parental consent is required.

“Protecting our young people with COVID-19 vaccine is key to helping our community recover from this pandemic, especially as we have recently seen some of our highest new case rates in the 0-19 age group,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Getting fully vaccinated means you are safer in doing activities you had paused because of the pandemic and can stay in school or sports when you might otherwise have had to quarantine.”

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the SMCHD website at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call (301) 475-4330. New appointments are posted to the website weekly. Pre-registration is also available if clinic options for the week are filled and community members would like to be contacted when new appointments are available.

Community members are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for an appointment.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

