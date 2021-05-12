PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 11, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2022 commissioners’ recommended operating and capital improvement budget.

Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2022 budget process by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2022BudgetProcess.

The public hearing will be held virtually in keeping with social distancing guidelines and to protect the health of citizens and staff. The public is encouraged to participate in the meetings by viewing the livestream on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or on channel 6 or 1070 HD. The public can also listen or comment by telephone by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

Request to speak: *9

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202. Individuals interested in providing comment may also submit written comments. These written comments may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The proposed budget includes changes from the FY 2022 staff recommended budget presented on March 23, 2021. General Fund proposed changes to the revenue side of the commissioners’ proposed budget include the refinement estimates that net to an increase of approximately $2.5 million. The expenses were increased by approximately $1.4 million. This budget also contains changes to the Department of Planning & Zoning and Inspections & Permits Fee Schedule, along with some new fees for reviews, inspections and applications.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2651 or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov.

