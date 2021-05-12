Via Governor Larry Hogan Press Release:

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As a result of the state’s rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and subsequent declines in key health metrics, Governor Larry Hogan today announced the lifting of all capacity restrictions on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues and indoor entertainment venues and conventions, and all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, as of Saturday, May 15.



The governor also announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted as soon as 70% of adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Here in Maryland, our plan is to get everything back to normal by Memorial Day,” said Governor Hogan. “We are making amazing progress toward that goal. But once again, the fastest way to get rid of our damn masks and to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, MAY 15:

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR VENUES. Indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on all indoor entertainment venues and conventions, and all outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues, including all ticketed events.

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR DINING. Restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, as all remaining capacity and distancing restrictions and all other limits will be lifted on indoor and outdoor dining.



CRUISE TERMINAL. The cruise terminal in Baltimore City will be reopening. The CDC is working directly with cruise ports and industry representatives to prepare for a safe return to business.

Read the updated executive order.

Read the updated Maryland Department of Health guidance for food establishments.

INDOOR MASK MANDATE TO EXPIRE AFTER THE STATE ACHIEVES 70% OF MARYLAND ADULTS VACCINATED. The governor announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted as soon as 70% of Maryland adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine—the national goal set by President Biden. Yesterday, the state officially surpassed the milestone of vaccinating more than 65% of adults.

WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENTS TO BE REINSTATED NEXT MONTH. To further accelerate the state’s economic recovery and with every business in Maryland fully reopened, Governor Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Labor to work in collaboration with the federal administration to begin the process of reinstating work search requirements to connect more job seekers with good opportunities. The requirements are scheduled to be reinstated by late June.

VACCINATIONS FOR ADOLESCENTS READY TO BEGIN TOMORROW. With approval from the FDA and CDC, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Marylanders age 12 to 15 is ready to open tomorrow. Eleven of the state’s mass vaccination sites and hundreds of pharmacy locations will be ready to administer the Pfizer vaccine—which was granted FDA approval earlier this week—to adolescents right away. Marylanders will be able to search for providers vaccinating adolescents at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Also today, the governor issued an order extending the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annapolis, MD- At a Wednesday, May 12, 2021 press conference that started at 4:30 p.m., Maryland Governor Larry Hogan(R) announced that effective Saturday, May 15, 2021, all Maryland Businesses are allowed to open with no restrictions, other than the wearing of masks at indoor facilities and businesses.

The Governor states that the mask restriction can be lifted once Maryland reaches 70% of Marylanders receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor’s goal is to do so by Memorial Day 2021. Maryland is less than 5% from reaching that goal.

You can watch the full press conference below or at https://youtu.be/DIMPum8Ga8s

This is a developing story and will be updated later with more information once released by the Governor’s Office.

