Our furry friends stole the show with an overload of cuteness and cuddles! “The Cat’s Meow” art exhibit opened at St. Mary’s County Arts Council on First Friday, May 7th, featuring a collection of feline themed works by 30 different local artists. Other special guests included a steady stream of socially distanced visitors as well as kitty art appreciators.

Pottery, paintings, greeting cards, fabric art, jewelry, multi-media pieces, framed photos, and more are all offered the month of May in the first of a series of Community Art Shows. A portion of all sales from these submissions will benefit Feral Cat Rescue of Southern Maryland, a group dedicated to: decreasing the numbers of feral cats in our community through their Trap, Neuter, Maintain and Retain program, providing educational resources, and finding loving homes for domesticated cats and kittens.























Many of our artists have a big heart for animals so it was very easy to find pieces to be featured. Although the original show date of May 2020 was pushed forward by a year due to COVID-19, our artists kept their interest and all made a return for 2021.

Come visit the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop from 11-4 Wed thru Sat as the current exhibit continues on through May 31st. Stop by for a free raffle ticket for one of three fabulous prize bundles and receive an extra ticket for making a purchase and/or making a donation of any kitty-related supply. Very much needed and appreciated are IAMS Kitten Food in both dry bags (the purple ones) and in cans.

The amazing artists for “The Cat’s Meow” are listed below, be sure to check our website and sign up for our monthly e-newsletter for notifications about future events!

DeAnn Adler, Christina Allen, Barbara Boward, Abby Conkright, Heidi Davis, Wednesday Davis, Deckar, Jenn Dorsey, Jason Dunning, Suzanne Edgar, Nell Elder, Haemi Erickson, Julia Erickson, Rebecca Gately, Harriet A. Gossett, Barbara Hak, Lonnie Hampton, Kelsey Joyce, Barbara Kane, Aicy Karbstein, Linda Manekas, Bernard T. Matus, Pat Morrison, Dan Ropp, Frank Roth, Suzanne Shelden, Nicole Stewart, Jen Stotler, Caitlin Wakefield, and Sophia Yanez.

Visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com for additional details, call 240-309-4061 or email: info@smcart.org

Photos provided by Jenn Dorsey of Dingus Has a Camera and SMC Arts Council.

