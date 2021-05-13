Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is proud to announce that we are one of seven hospices nationally that has successfully completed two rings in the Quality Connections program with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).

Quality Connections is a new program designed to enhance the knowledge base, skills, and competency of hospice and palliative care providers through new tools and opportunities for engagement and interaction with other providers.

Quality Connections is built around four pillars that are represented by four rings (education, application, measurement, and innovation). In the first quarter of 2021, Calvert Hospice completed both the education and application rings.

“This is a direct reflection of the work of the entire team, and it is a recognition of the expert care that our staff provides to our patients and families,” states Sarah Simmons, RN, MSN, CHPN, Interim Executive Director.

