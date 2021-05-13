Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is partnering with the Charles County Department of Health to survey parents about their interest in the COVID-19 vaccine recently approved for children 12 and older. CCPS is asking parents of children who meet the age criteria to complete an optional interest survey.

The survey will help the health department plan for vaccine supplies and distribution clinics. The survey is available by clicking here. The deadline to complete the survey is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 16.

CCPS does not require any staff member or student to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. Anyone 16 and older is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland. Parents with questions can contact the health department at 301-609-6717.

