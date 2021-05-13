ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today delivered remarks at the annual Maryland State Police (MSP) Fallen Heroes Ceremony. The governor was joined by MSP Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones, current and retired state troopers, and surviving family members of the fallen heroes.

This year’s ceremony honored 43 state troopers and one deputy state fire marshal who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as two troopers drafted into military service during World War II who were killed in action.

“Today we are reminded of the high cost of that elite level of service and that commitment to keep the peace in our communities,” said Governor Hogan. “Every single one of these heroes exemplifies what it means to be ‘Maryland’s Finest’ and not a single one of them will ever be forgotten.”









At the conclusion of the ceremony, the governor and Colonel Jones laid a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Maryland State Police. The department was created in 1921 by Governor Albert Ritchie to provide quality public safety services and better protect the people of Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...