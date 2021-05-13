State’s Attorney Robert Harvey today announced the resumption of criminal jury trials in Calvert County Circuit Court. Jury trials had been on hold since March, 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On May 12, 2021, Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, of Lusby, was convicted by a jury of felony sex abuse of a minor and related charges. The trial, presided over by Judge Mark S. Chandlee, was conducted with enhanced health and safety measures in place. The jury was selected at an off-site location in order to permit social distancing. Witnesses, and other trial participants, were required to wear masks at all times in the courtroom. Plexiglass partitions separated the witnesses, court personnel, and jurors.

Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for her outstanding work on the case. Sheridan is facing in excess of 25 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on July 9, 2021. He is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...