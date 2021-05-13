Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health today surpassed a major COVID-19 response milestone, administering more than 10 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic. The milestone comes as MDH continues to evolve Maryland’s COVID-19 testing strategy to become more community-based, with the recent expansion of mobile testing throughout the summer and beyond.

“In just over a year, our statewide testing program has delivered on our promise that every Marylander who wants or needs a COVID-19 test can get one, without cost or barriers,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We continue to serve Marylanders statewide with innovative testing solutions to help stay one step ahead of the variant strains as we vaccinate more people and we thank the COVID-19 Testing Task Force for leading the charge.”

Maryland’s COVID-19 testing efforts began in March 2020, with the opening of drive-through COVID-19 testing at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) sites in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Harford Counties. Since then, Maryland’s testing program has grown to include more than 300 active testing sites in jurisdictions statewide. As the number of vaccinations continues to increase, more than 25,000 COVID-19 tests are administered daily in Maryland, on average.

“Maryland continues to demonstrate how to effectively use testing and contact tracing to fight COVID-19,” said Jon Weinstein, director of the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 Testing Task Force. “We are committed to continuing to bring testing into the heart of the communities we serve as we work together with local partners to put an end to this pandemic.”

Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, even fully vaccinated individuals are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms or suspect exposure. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

