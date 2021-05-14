Plum Point Elementary Teacher of the Year: Gillian Baird

From Principal Beth Morton: Mrs. Baird is a true leader at Plum Point Elementary. She has served as the teacher sponsor for our MAC Scholars, School Technology Coordinator, and teacher leader for our DELT Team. Mrs. Baird’s positive attitude is contagious. Students love being in her class.

During her virtual instruction, she has to tell the students it’s their lunch or recess and beg them to go eat and relax as they prefer to stay on their TEAMS meetings and talk with her. Her “why” drives her to meet students’ needs. She believes that in knowing the whole child, knowing who they are, where they are from, their interests, and building that lasting relationship leads to learning. She still stays in contact with her students as they have transitioned to middle school.

Every day with Mrs. Baird is a great day!

Plum Point Elementary Educational Support Professional of the Year: Michele Height

From Principal Beth Morton: Michele Height has worked at Plum Point Elementary for nine years. She is always pleasant and does an excellent job keeping all of us safe and making sure we have a clean and pleasant environment.

She knows a child’s first part of their day begins with her. She makes sure every space she is responsible for is clean, fresh, and ready for teaching and learning. All the staff agree that she deserves our appreciation and thanks for helping to ensure the safety of our school.

Plum Point is lucky to have Ms. Height here!

