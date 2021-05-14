LEONARDTOWN, MD – During the month of May, St. Mary’s County Public Schools in partnership with St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office will be providing support to all senior picnic events scheduled for St. Mary’s County Public High Schools.

Through funding provided by the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office, all graduating seniors will be provided traditional project graduation gift packs and food during their senior picnics. This partnership is a joint effort to support and maintain the traditions established to support all graduating seniors through the Project Graduation.

The dates of the picnics are as follows:

Chopticon High School – May 18, 2021

Great Mills High School – May 20, 2021

Leonardtown High School – May 28, 2021

State’s Attorney, Richard Fritz, stated, “I am very happy to help support our graduates this year and look forward to hosting our traditional Project Graduation event in 2022.”

