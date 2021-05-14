Hughesville, MD- The Maryland State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash on Route 231 in the area of Koenig Place in Hughesville, MD.
Watch for emergency vehicles and expect delays.
This is a developing story…
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Hughesville, MD- The Maryland State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash on Route 231 in the area of Koenig Place in Hughesville, MD.
Watch for emergency vehicles and expect delays.
This is a developing story…