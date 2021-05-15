LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease COVID-19 mitigation measures, including the lifting of capacity restrictions and the indoor mask mandate. Masks are still required for public transportation, healthcare settings and schools.

Effective Saturday, May 15, 2021:

• Indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on all indoor entertainment venues and conventions and all outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues, including all ticketed events.

• Restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, as all remaining capacity and distancing restrictions, and all other limits will be lifted on indoor and outdoor dining.

The county continues to share updates surrounding St. Mary’s County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.

