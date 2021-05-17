The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) regrets to announce the death of active member Firefighter Raleigh Midkiff III on 5/16/2021. Raleigh joined the Dunkirk VFD in January of 2021, transferring from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a long time member and Deputy Chief. Firefighter Midkiff also served as a career member of the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Raleigh’s impact was felt immediately within the Dunkirk VFD as he shared his years worth of experience as a firefighter, apparatus driver, and most importantly as a mentor to all who served with him.













The Chiefs, Officers, and Members of the Dunkirk VFD express their sincerest condolences to Raleigh’s friends and family. We kindly ask all to please respect the privacy of the Midkiff family while they continue to grieve. Any additional update will be provided as they become available.

