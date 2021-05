It is with great sadness the La Plata Police Department notifies the public of the passing of retired LPPD Captain Wayne Wathen. Captain Wathen dedicated 30-years of service to the citizens of La Plata. He was the first officer to hold the rank of captain in the agency’s history.

The men and women of LPPD extend their thoughts and prayers to Wayne’s family and friends. He will be missed.

