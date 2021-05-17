Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.

For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.

Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland State Parks can be found by visiting the Maryland Park Service website.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Service Centers are open by appointment only. Customers can schedule appointments online or call a local service center for assistance. Licenses, permits, and stamps can be obtained by using the department’s online COMPASS portal.

