Historic St. Mary’s City, MD, May 18, 2021 – Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), a museum of living history and archaeology at the site of Maryland’s first capital that interprets the lives of the many people who have lived in this region for thousands of years, and the Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC), the oldest cultural institution in Maryland, have announced a joint member partnership allowing members to explore two great historic institutions that tell the story of Maryland’s origins. The partnership offers a $20 savings on a one-year membership to both organizations at either the individual or family level.

The joint member partnership provides visitors the ability to enjoy all the benefits of both institutions from the extensive objects and documents within MCHC’s collection about Maryland’s founding to the recently discovered archaeological sites representing approximately 8,000 years of Native presence in southern Maryland and St. Mary’s Fort, the first major foothold of European settlement in the state. HSMC and MCHC Joint Membership Benefits Include:

HSMC:

Free admission to the museum and over four miles of walking trails

10% discount at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary

A subscription to the quarterly newsletter A Brief Relation

Invitations to member-only events in addition to email updates of all events

MCHC:

Unlimited free admission to the museum and library

Access to 300 museums and historic sites through the Time Travelers reciprocal program

15% discount at the Museum Store, excluding consignment items

15% discount on MCHC Press publications

Subscriptions to Maryland and History Culture News, The Maryland Historical Magazine, and the monthly e-newsletter

Invitations to member-only programs and events

Priority registration and member discounts on tickets to programs

“Historic St. Mary’s City is honored to collaborate with MCHC on this amazing partnership which brings together two of Maryland’s premiere cultural heritage destinations,” says Howie Grube, Director of Development with Historic St. Mary’s City. “Members will have the best of both worlds with an urban (MCHC) site in Baltimore and a rural destination in St. Mary’s City.”

“We are so excited about our new partnership with our friends at Historic St. Mary’s City,” said Hilary Chiang, MCHC’s Director of Individual Giving. “The HSMC and MCHC Joint Membership program gives members of both institutions greater access and opportunities to learn about Maryland’s diverse history – connecting people across the state and throughout time.”

For more information on the joint member partnership between Historic St. Mary’s City and the Maryland Center for History and Culture, visit https://www.mdhistory.org/joint-mchc-hsmc-membership.

