On Tuesday, May 18, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a Budget Work Session. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued discussions on the General Fund Operating Budgets and Fiscal 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Projects.

County Commissioners also discussed a variety of options, in order to provide the Charles County Board of Education additional funding and voted to add $1 million to the Board of Education’s budget.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin provided a presentation on the outline of Congressionally Directed Earmarks for one-time funding opportunities. County Commissioners provided consensus for staff to proceed with submitting earmark requests.

County Commissioners adopted a balanced General Fund budget of $450,350,300, an increase of 3.9 percent over last year. The adopted budget protects County Government core services, exceeds maintenance of effort funding for Charles County Public Schools, and preserves necessary operations for the Sheriff’s Office.

The real property tax rate is $1.141 for County Government and $0.064 for Fire and Rescue per $100 of assessed value. Additional information about the adopted fiscal 2022 budget here.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided County Commissioners with the recommendation for the county to follow Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders and Charles County will end the mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents in the county. In alignment with CDC guidance, face coverings will still be required on public transportation, and in schools, childcare, and health care settings. Face covering will also be required in the County Government buildings and businesses can choose to be more restrictive than the Governor’s order. The Governor’s announcement and new orders available here.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Planning Commission’s report on the Zoning Text Amendment 19-154 Single Family Attached Residential and Multi-Family . County Commissioners voted to introduce the zoning text amendment and set a virtual public hearing for Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Zoning Map Amendment 20-01 Wintergreen, Rural Conservation to Commercial Village . County Commissioners voted to introduce the zoning map amendment and set a virtual public hearing for Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

. County Commissioners voted to introduce the zoning map amendment and set a virtual public hearing for Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Newburg Septic Tier Map Designation. County Commissioners voted to initiate the amendment process to change the Tier Designation from Tier 2 to Tier 4 on approximately 900 acres north of and adjacent to Cliffton. A Tier 4 designation would limit that area to minor subdivisions and recognize agriculture and forestry as the preferred land use.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Charles County's support of business recovery post-pandemic. The Recovery Task Force recommended home occupation permits, pop-up or flex commercial space, encouraging affordable housing, encouraging walk and biking, accessory commercial units, expanding mixed-use zoning, and streamlining the permitting process, and making zoning more small business-friendly. County Commissioners approved the staff recommendations to include six of the seven Recovery Task Force recommendations during the normal planning process and directed staff to maintain the temporary signage and outdoor service area permit processes until the end of the calendar year, thereby giving the businesses time to prepare for the regular permit processes that will be re-instituted in 2022.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2021 budget transfer request of $71,990 to cover holiday pay for emergency medical services and communications county staff.

Changes to the Ghostwriter Standard Operating Policy.

Proclamation

Next Commissioners Session: May 25, 2021 (held virtually)

