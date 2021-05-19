One of the biggest challenges of buying new church chairs is figuring out where to make your purchase. There are so many options, from online retailers to specialized manufacturers, like the sanctuary seating by ComforTek. The process can feel overwhelming.

So, where is the most profitable place to buy chairs?

Where to Buy Church Chairs

Finding the best place to buy church chairs can be a challenge. There are many options to choose from, but it’s worth the effort to find a vendor or retailer that offers the best quality at the best price.

Here are some of the most popular places to buy church chairs.

Direct from a Specialized Manufacturer

Sanctuary chairs serve a special purpose, and they should be designed with your members in mind. Buying directly from a manufacturer that specializes in church chairs is a smart idea.

When you buy direct from the manufacturer, you cut out the middleman. Many church chair manufacturers offer different purchasing options, including financing. They’ll work with you to find a design and option that works for your congregation and budget.

Many sanctuaries find that buying from a specialized manufacturer is the best option. Their chairs are designed for church use, and they understand the challenges faced when buying new sanctuary chairs.

The only drawback is that the cost may be higher than other options. However, it’s often worth the extra cost due to the higher quality.

Used from a Reseller

A reseller is a third party that purchases chairs from manufacturers and then resells them to churches.

One advantage of buying from a reseller is that they have a large selection of chairs. One disadvantage is that the seller isn’t responsible for the quality of the chairs.

Resellers can be a cheap place to buy church chairs because their chairs are usually poorly built. Their prices may seem too good to be true, and that’s because they normally are. Lower quality chairs often means that you’ll wind up spending more money on chair replacements in the long run.

A General Chair Retailer

General chair vendors are exactly what they sound like – vendors that sell chairs to any industry (or any customer for that matter). These vendors may be a good option if you already have an idea of which chairs you want.

They may offer a wide range of different chairs, from banquet chairs to event seating and everything in between. The huge variety of seating can make it difficult to figure out which chairs you want or need if you haven’t already decided.

Online Retailers

It’s also possible to buy church chairs online. Most vendors, including specialized ones, allow you to make your purchase online. At the very least, you can view their collection of chairs and request a quote.

Convenience is a big advantage of online retailers. You can shop and browse from anywhere and at any time. Because you can’t view these chairs in person, many vendors will offer free sample chairs so that you can evaluate the quality and comfort of their seats. You may have to cover the shipping costs, but the chair itself would be free.

If a vendor doesn’t offer samples, you may be able to purchase a single chair and test it out to gauge the quality.

It’s difficult to find a vendor that has a brick-and-mortar store where you can view their chairs. Samples and online photos are the norm.

Wholesalers

It’s also possible to buy wholesale church chairs. These vendors may advertise lower prices and they may offer the cheapest prices, but their chairs may be cheaply made. Like resellers, they often buy chairs at the lowest possible price and sell them at a significant discount.

Wholesalers may have the lowest prices around, but their chairs may not offer the quality you want and need. Their seats may be uncomfortable, or components may fail prematurely. This means that you’ll need to replace your chairs more often.

Finding the Right Vendor

Before making your purchase, it’s important to weigh all of your options. Price is only one piece of the puzzle. Simply choosing the cheapest vendor may leave you with an inferior chair that can’t live up to your congregation’s heavy use.

Other important things to consider include:

Quality

Design

Warranty

Materials

Features and specs

Available accessories

The buying process

Of course, you want to consider the cost, too. It shouldn’t be the most important thing, but still have a budget that needs to be considered.

Take the time to vet each vendor carefully. Check their ratings, history and warranty information. It’s important to choose a vendor with a good reputation and that stands by their products. You also want to consider how complex the buying process is and whether the vendor offers any samples of their chairs.

Where do you plan on buying your church chairs?

