LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is forming a community stakeholder group to guide the master planning of Snow Hill Park. Group members should plan to attend several meetings with the Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted design and engineering firm to review proposed concepts and amenities for the future of the park.

Snow Hill Park is a 163-acre park located on the Patuxent River at 26590 South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. The property was purchased in 2017 through a partnership between St. Mary’s County, the State of Maryland, and the U.S. Navy. View the park here https://arcg.is/0jDr9f.

Those interested in participating in the stakeholders’ group should contact Christina Bishop at christina.bishop@stmarysmd.com by June 2, 2021. Eight citizens will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

