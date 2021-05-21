As the world moves towards being healthier, many people have become disenfranchised with the idea of smoking, and it is no longer being romanticized as it once was. Now, people are looking towards vaping to satisfy their cravings.

If you have considered getting a vaporizer, you might be confused at the number of options and number of choices at your disposal. Choosing the right vaporizer is important in the quest to quit smoking, so here is what you need to know before buying your next vape.

What each vape consists of

So, you want to buy a vaporizer, but would like to know more about them. The first thing that you should know is that regardless of the type of vaporizer it is, they all generally consist of the same components, or use the same things such as e-liquid. The three most common components in a vaporizer are the battery, e-liquid or vape juice, and the atomizer.

Battery: The battery is the energy source for the vaporizer, and depending on the model you have, that will determine what size battery is in the device. You probably want a larger battery capacity because that means charging it less often.

E-liquid: This is the liquid that you will be pouring inside the tank of your vaporizer. There are many different types of e-liquids, so much so that it would need an article to explain it, but here are a few to help you get familiar with them. Some can contain nicotine, and some not.

Atomizer: There are many different atomizers available, and it is the atomizer that vaporizes the liquid. A few different atomizers are the 0.3, 0.5, 0.2, 0.8 ohm. The lower the ohm, the less resistance, which means more electrical current and that means more nicotine is delivered and bigger clouds are created.

It is very important to know that the different components work together, and it is advised to check which liquid to use with what atomizer and at what wattage, because it is possible to get nicotine poisoning if you consume too much.

Pod mods

A pod mod is a very recent piece of vaping technology, and offers a lot of convenience for users. They are small, discreet, have a battery life that lasts a while, and provides nicotine on the go. They are called pod mods since unlike a regular vape, the pod can be removed. There are 2 types of pod mods; an open system and a closed system.

Open system: An open system pod mod basically allows you to refill the pod, swap out the pods for other ones, and reuse the pods up to 4-5 times after refilling.

Closed system: A closed system pod mod is the opposite and will require you to replace the pod once the e-liquid is finished, but do allow you to change between pods as you wish.

A few other differences between the 2 is that the open system pod mods generally have larger pod capacities, as well as long battery life.

Box Mods

Box mods are the best devices to buy for serious vapers as they have all the features to customize the experience. Some of the features a box mod can have are wattage controls, external batteries, LED display, airflow controls and much more.

The biggest benefits of box mods are the fact that different tanks can be used, as well as different atomizers, which means you can change between MTL (mouth to lung) and DTL (direct to lung) at any time. More than this, the wattage controls will allow you to change how much vapor is produced, and how sharp the kick is when inhaling.

Vape pens

Old vape pens were not very efficient, hence why there are so many difference devices now, but the more recent vape pens include much more features than before. Some of these are a battery indicator, wattage change options, airflow control, changeable coils, and more.

This makes vape pens a great choice for those getting into vaping, as they offer similar features to box mods, but are much easier to operate. The tank capacities on vape pens are also quite decent, ranging from 1.8ml to 5ml, with some having battery capacities up to 3000 mAh.

