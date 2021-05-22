PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 21, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces all county government administrative offices will open to the public Monday, May 24, 2021. County government employees and visitors will not be required to wear masks. Additionally, physical distancing is encouraged but not required.

Several Calvert County Government offices have recently relocated. Citizens are encouraged to visit the website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov to verify office locations and hours.

The Calvert County Circuit and District courts, which are under the purview of the Maryland Judiciary, continue to require certain health protocols, including the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice.

