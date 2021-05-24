SOLOMONS, MD (May 24, 2021) — The Green Life Festival & Market, Southern Maryland’s leading sustainability event, will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (13470 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD). Hosted by the Calvert County Citizens Green Team, the free community event will be a day of hands-on learning, playing, and discovering. All ages will enjoy engaging with the people, products, and information on living a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Over 45 vendors, exhibitors and crafters will offer eco-friendly products and provide information about programs and services. Gain valuable information about solar energy systems, recycling, conservation, gardening, healthy living and much more. Presentations and demonstrations throughout the day will share the many ways that plants, air, water, soil, and energy sustain our homes, our health, and our planet. Vendors will share information and have activities and giveaways.

Attendees can get crafty at the Outdoor ArtLAB, where you’ll upcycle old t-shirts into reusable, no-sew market bags and totes. Children can grab a picnic craft to make in the park. Meet Hester, the Traveling Naturalist, offering “Greener Garden Tips & Tricks.” Learn easy ways to make your garden eco- and pollinator-friendly with composting demos, rainwater collection, and more. Take home a seedling to add to your garden or windowsill.

The Festival will feature local foods from The Real Food Studio and Spider Hall Farm, and homegrown entertainment. Tickets will be given out at the welcome table for door prizes that will be awarded throughout the day. Buy local and shop a variety of green vendors for gifts and ideas. Explore the whimsy and charm of Annmarie Garden by visiting the indoor Nature Nook exhibit, Fairies in the Garden exhibit of hidden fairy houses, and the new Calvert Birding Trail activities too!

Reservations or tickets are not required, just come enjoy the day! Masks are not required, but are encouraged.

Green Life is sponsored by CalvertHealth; Exelon Corporation; Jan Kleponis, O’Brien Realty; Cove Point LNG; SMECO; Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club; Chesapeake’s Bounty; Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust; Grandpap’s Country Harvest; SoMdOils, and Rach’s Custom Goods.

For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org, call (410) 326-4640, or email info@annmariegarden.org.

