The Calvert County Public Schools Child Nutrition Program will continue to offer meal kits throughout the summer to children ages 2-18. Summer meal distribution will begin on June 10 and will occur on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The summer distribution locations are Windy Hill Middle School, Calvert High School and Patuxent High School.

Meal kits continue to be available free of charge. Due to the extension of USDA waivers, parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present may do so but must pre-register . Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

SPECIAL NOTE: Families that were registered to pick up meals at a different site during the school year and wish to participate over the summer may contact the Child Nutrition Office to confirm the pick-up location.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL DATES AND TIMES STARTING JUNE 10:

June 10 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

June 17 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

June 24 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

July 1 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

July 8 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

July 15 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

July 22 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

July 29 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

August 5 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

August 12 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

August 19 (Thursday) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS STARTING JUNE 10:

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736 Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address: 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 GPS Address: 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

