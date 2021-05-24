PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 24, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will open Cove Point Park and King’s Landing pools for the season beginning Saturday, May 29. Pools are open at 100% capacity and preregistration is not required for open swim. Masks are also no longer required per Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Cove Point Park pool hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. King’s Landing pool hours are Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Both pools will be open Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, and will begin summer hours Friday, June 11.

Beginning June 11, Cove Point Park pool hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. King’s Landing pool hours are Monday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Normal summer hours run from June 11 to Sept. 6.

