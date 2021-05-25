UPDATE 5/25/2021 @ 2:00 p.m.: The Office of the State Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, has concluded the cause of last night’s multi-alarm fire that caused nearly 3 million in damages was an accident.

Investigators determined a candle being used by a homeless person taking refuge inside a camper trailer located to the rear of the building ignited combustibles before spreading to the adjacent structure. The subject inside the 25-foot trailer was able to escape and temporarily fled from the area.

Investigators worked throughout the night and into the early morning hours and identified the 38-year-old man after being transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical emergency.

Firefighters were dispatched to 13860 HG Trueman Road in Solomons around 10:45 p.m. for a building fire. Firefighters arrived to find the shopping plaza located just before the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge ablaze. It took nearly 4-hours and multiple fire departments from Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles, and Prince Georges counties to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported, and firefighters were successful in rescuing two pets from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center.

The investigation continues, and Deputy State Fire Marshals will consult with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office relating to the subject trespassing onto the property.

UPDATE via The Office of the State Fire Marshal at 7:00 a.m.: As the sun begins to rise in Southern Maryland, Deputy State Fire Marshals are beginning to get a clearer picture of last night’s devastating multi-alarm fire in Solomons.

Around 10:45 p.m. on May 24, firefighters were dispatched to 13860 HG Trueman Road for a building fire. Firefighters arrived to find the small strip mall located just before the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge ablaze. Multiple fire departments from Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles counties responded to the scene to assist in bringing the fire under control.

Firefighters were successful in rescuing two pets from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center. No injuries have been reported.

Excavators have been brought to the scene to assist with removing heavy debris to assist investigators with determining the origin and cause of the fire. Initial reports included witnesses hearing an explosion before the fire; however, this has not been confirmed.

The business affected are Solomons Veterinary Medical Center, Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric.

An estimated dollar has not been established at this time. Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisted by K9’s “Sky” and “Zoro,” which is a standard operating procedure on any large-scale incident.

Solomons, MD- At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, a 9-1-1 call went out for a structure fire with a possible explosion at 13860 HG Trueman Road.

Upon arrival, units discovered a fully engulfed fire at the Solomons Veterinary Medical Center(SVMC). Multiple companies from the surrounding area responded and were on the scene working through the night. This area also houses businesses such as Patuxent Adventure Center, and a thrift store. Boomerangs Restaurant is across the street from here.

The SVMC posted to Facebook at midnight,” As you all have heard we sustained a devastating fire this evening. We want to thank you for your thoughts and prayers. At this time, the two pets we had hospitalized are safe and are being transported to nearby hospitals. Their names are Twix Gunn and Prince Lusby. Please send us a PM if these are your pets so we can let you know where they are being transported to. We will be touching base with you both as soon as we have access to our records. We will be closed until further notice.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate and we will bring you more details once released.

