La Plata, MD- The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) curbside meal program continues through the end of the 2021-22 school year. The last day for curbside meals at participating school sites is Wednesday, June 16. Wednesday, June 16, is the last day of school for CCPS students. The following are updates to the curbside meals program.

The site at St. Charles High School is closed May 28, and June 1-3 to accommodate parking for CCPS high school graduations.

All curbside sites are closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.

In-school service of breakfast, lunch, and take-home snack and dinner bags will continue through Tuesday, June 15.

Additional weekend meal bags will continue to be offered on Fridays, and also on June 16.

CCPS will operate its 16 curbside meal distribution sites daily, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., until June 16. A list of curbside meal sites is posted at www.ccboe.com/freemeals.

Summer Meals program

Starting Monday, June 28, CCPS will offer its annual Summer Meals program to Charles County children ages 18 and younger. As part of the program, summers meals will be provided Monday through Thursday at nine curbside school sites and 10 mobile meal sites. Additional meal bags will be offered on Thursdays.

Breakfast items include a breakfast break bag with milk, and lunch will include cold ready-to-eat meals (sandwich, vegetable, fruit and milk). Breakfast and lunch will be served together in a single bag.

Parents will need to provide their child’s student identification number (report card copy, school ID or StudentVue copy) or copy of a birth certificate to pick up a meal bag without their child present. Documentation is not needed when children are present at pick up.

Adult meals are not available. The Summer Meals program will provide meals to children from June 28 through Aug. 12.

The nine curbside sites open June 28, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Henry E. Lackey High School

Westlake High School

St. Charles High School

Milton M. Somers Middle School

J.P. Ryon Elementary School

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School

J.C. Parks Elementary School

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

Ten mobile sites begin June 28 and run Monday through Thursday at the locations and times listed.

Pinefield neighborhood park, 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.

Bel Alton Firehouse, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Kingsview Community Center, 10:45 to 11:05 a.m.

Acton Lane/Spark Apartments, 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Strawberry Hills, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

Hamilton Road/Wexford Village, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Phoenix Run, 11:30 to 12 p.m.

Charles Landing playground, noon to 12:20 p.m.

Hughesville Fire Department, noon to 12:30 p.m.

Bannister Community Center, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

