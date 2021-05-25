Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is partnering with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to provide summer camp for students. The camps are run by CCPS School Resource Officers, include lunch and are free for students. Space is limited and registration is required. The following are available camps. Space is limited and parents must register for each camp. Parents will be notified if their child is selected for a camp.

Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp

The Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp is set for June 22 through June 24 at Laurel Springs Park. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for girls ages 7-10 and is limited to the first 50 registrants. Participants will scrimmage with other teams and learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership. Parents are responsible for transportation.

The camp includes lunch and a soccer camp t-shirt. Parents must complete and submit the registration and health forms to the school resource officer at their child’s school. Parents can also submit completed forms electronically by email. Completed forms sent by email should be sent to the CCPS Supervising School Resource Officers Sgt. Paul Anderson at panderson@ccboe.com and Sgt. Paul Morgan at pmorgan@ccboe.com. Registration is open until filled.

Registration forms are posted here on the CCPS website. Laurel Springs Park is located at 5940 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD 20646.

Badges for Baseball

The Badges for Baseball camp is set for June 29 through July 1 at Laurel Springs Park. The camp runs from 8:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Students should arrive by 8:45 a.m. Students currently in Grades 5-8, or are ages 9-14, who reside in Charles County are eligible to register. Registration is limited to the first 80 registrants. Participants will learn about baseball instruction, character education and teamwork, and participate in competitive games. Parents must provide transportation.

The camp includes lunch and a t-shirt. The Badges for Baseball program is provided by the Sheriff’s Office in partnership with CCPS, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Greater Waldorf Jaycees.

Parents must complete and submit the registration and health forms to the school resource officer at their child's school. Parents can also submit completed forms electronically by email. Completed forms sent by email should be sent to the CCPS Supervising School Resource Officers Sgt. Paul Anderson at panderson@ccboe.com and Sgt. Paul Morgan at pmorgan@ccboe.com. Registration is open until filled.

Registration forms are posted here on the CCPS website. Laurel Springs Park is located at 5940 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD 20646.

CCSO Football Camp

The 2021 CCSO Football Camp is set for July 6 through July 8 at Westlake High School. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to students currently in Grades 3-5. Space is limited to the first 80 registrants. Participants will learn about character education, sportsmanship, football instruction and exercises, and will play in championship games. Parents must provide transportation.

The camp includes lunch and a t-shirt. The 2021 Football Camp is provided by the Sheriff’s Office in partnership with CCPS, the Greater Waldorf Jaycees and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

Parents must complete and submit the registration and health forms to the school resource officer at their child’s school. Parents can also submit completed forms electronically by email. Completed forms sent by email should be sent to the CCPS Supervising School Resource Officers Sgt. Paul Anderson at panderson@ccboe.com and Sgt. Paul Morgan at pmorgan@ccboe.com.

Registration is open until filled.

Registration forms are posted here on the CCPS website. Westlake is located at 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

