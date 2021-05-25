LEONARDTOWN, MD – In October 2020, the College of Southern Maryland contacted St. Mary’s County Government to discuss the future of the Wellness Center and Aquatics Center located on the Leonardtown campus.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to work with the College of Southern Maryland to develop a Memorandum of Understanding that would outline the terms and roles of responsibility between the partners. Discussions regarding a possible partnership between the county and the college to manage the facility have continued.

No formal agreement has been reached between the county and the college to manage the Wellness and Aquatics Center in Leonardtown. “We are exploring the possibility of this partnership and weighing the benefits for county government, the college and all St. Mary’s County residents. We are confident a mutually beneficial decision can be reached in the coming months,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks.

The history of the discussion and proposed partnership is available in BoardDocs located on the St. Mary’s County Government website.

