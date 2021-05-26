About the Show: ?This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American. The musical is based on the 1974 Studs Terkel book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do. The book includes interviews with people from different regions and occupations. The idea for the musical was born after Stephen Schwartz read Terkel’s book and felt compelled to explore the voices of the men and women who comprise the fabric of America.

About our production: Our production team felt this was the perfect time to present this particular musical to our patrons, as it is a celebration of many of the essential workers of our nation. In addition, the nature of the show – it is performed in vignettes that include songs (solos and ensemble numbers) and monologues – lent itself to a virtual production format. The director, Ben Simpson, and music director, Brian Kuhn, selected a dynamic and diverse cast from across Southern Maryland that includes multiple ethnicities, gender identifications, and ages. Excitement has been building as Technical Director Jason Klonkowski has guided the recording of songs and filming of scenes, both at the theater and at a variety of locations in the area.

Streaming Dates: June 2, June 4, and June 11 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Purchase Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52256

Details about this streaming event:

*This is not an on-demand event and cannot be viewed at any other time.

*This is a “Watch Party,” where everyone will be watching together. You will not be able to pause or rewind.

*You can watch on a computer or mobile device or on your Apple TV by downloading the ShowTix4U app.

*You will receive an email with a link following your ticket purchase.

*Only one device can use the link at a time.

Cast List

Mike Dillard – Steel Worker Matt Usina Amanda McKenny – Project Manager Melissa Gilpin-Ball Freddy Rodriguez – Fast Food Worker Christian Gomez Rex Winship – Hedge Fund Manager David Thomas Rose Hoffman – Schoolteacher Tessa Silvestro Terry Mason – Flight Attendant Kaitelyn Bauer Dieguez Frank Decker – Interstate Trucker Kyle Rappe Raj Chadha – Tech Support Jing Xi Qin Sharon Atkins – Receptionist Heather LaBelle Kate Rushton – Housewife Tara Waters Conrad Swibel – UPS Delivery Man Carlton Silvestro Roberta Victor – Prostitute Shemika Reneé Candy Cottingham – Fundraiser Chant’l Martin Grace Clements – Millworker Rebecca Norris Kuhn Allen Epstein – Community Organizer Anthony Dieguez Anthony Coelho – Stone Mason Timothy LaBelle Soloist with Stone Mason Gabriel Gray Eddie Jaffe – Publicist Jefferson Clark Delores Dante – Waitress Cassandra Murphy Joe Zutty – Retiree Rick Wathen Tom Patrick – Firefighter Craig Hower Utkarsh Trajillo – Elder Care Worker Chad Mildenstein Theresa Liu – Nanny Katelyn Kovach Maggie Holmes – Cleaning Lady Corisa Myers Ralph Werner – Student Wyatt Edwards Charlie Blossom – Ex-newsroom Assistant Nathan Daetwyler John Doe Quentin Nash Sagers Firefighter #2 Lance Gimmel Ensemble Stephanie Gioia Ensemble Lisa Fleet Dancer Patrick Wathen Dancer Danin Turner

