About the Show: ?This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American.  The musical is based on the 1974 Studs Terkel book Working:  People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.  The book includes interviews with people from different regions and occupations.  The idea for the musical was born after Stephen Schwartz read Terkel’s book and felt compelled to explore the voices of the men and women who comprise the fabric of America.

About our production:  Our production team felt this was the perfect time to present this particular musical to our patrons, as it is a celebration of many of the essential workers of our nation.  In addition, the nature of the show – it is performed in vignettes that include songs (solos and ensemble numbers) and monologues – lent itself to a virtual production format.  The director, Ben Simpson, and music director, Brian Kuhn, selected a dynamic and diverse cast from across Southern Maryland that includes multiple ethnicities, gender identifications, and ages.  Excitement has been building as Technical Director Jason Klonkowski has guided the recording of songs and filming of scenes, both at the theater and at a variety of locations in the area.

Streaming Dates:  June 2, June 4, and June 11 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Purchase Link:  https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52256

Details about this streaming event:
*This is not an on-demand event and cannot be viewed at any other time.
*This is a “Watch Party,” where everyone will be watching together. You will not be able to pause or rewind.
*You can watch on a computer or mobile device or on your Apple TV by downloading the ShowTix4U app. 
*You will receive an email with a link following your ticket purchase. 
*Only one device can use the link at a time.

Cast List

Mike Dillard – Steel WorkerMatt Usina
Amanda McKenny – Project ManagerMelissa Gilpin-Ball
Freddy Rodriguez – Fast Food WorkerChristian Gomez
Rex Winship – Hedge Fund ManagerDavid Thomas
Rose Hoffman – SchoolteacherTessa Silvestro
Terry Mason – Flight AttendantKaitelyn Bauer Dieguez
Frank Decker – Interstate TruckerKyle Rappe
Raj Chadha – Tech SupportJing Xi Qin
Sharon Atkins – ReceptionistHeather LaBelle
Kate Rushton – HousewifeTara Waters
Conrad Swibel – UPS Delivery ManCarlton Silvestro
Roberta Victor – ProstituteShemika Reneé
Candy Cottingham – FundraiserChant’l Martin
Grace Clements – MillworkerRebecca Norris Kuhn
Allen Epstein – Community OrganizerAnthony Dieguez
Anthony Coelho – Stone MasonTimothy LaBelle
Soloist with Stone MasonGabriel Gray
Eddie Jaffe – PublicistJefferson Clark
Delores Dante – WaitressCassandra Murphy
Joe Zutty – RetireeRick Wathen
Tom Patrick – FirefighterCraig Hower
Utkarsh Trajillo – Elder Care WorkerChad Mildenstein
Theresa Liu – NannyKatelyn Kovach
Maggie Holmes – Cleaning LadyCorisa Myers
Ralph Werner – StudentWyatt Edwards
Charlie Blossom – Ex-newsroom AssistantNathan Daetwyler
John DoeQuentin Nash Sagers
Firefighter #2Lance Gimmel
EnsembleStephanie Gioia
EnsembleLisa Fleet
DancerPatrick Wathen
DancerDanin Turner

