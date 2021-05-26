LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government is updating the Comprehensive Plan to strategize for future land use, transportation, and community facilities. Residents are invited to participate and help shape this plan into a successful and sustainable roadmap for the future.

Communities undertake a Comprehensive Plan to help guide future growth and development. The plan must address many long-range issues: land use, water resources, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, resource conservation, and economic development.

Initially adopted in 1967, subsequent Comprehensive Plans were implemented in 1974, 1988, 1999, 2002, and 2010. Our most recent master plan, the Lexington Park Development District Plan, was adopted in 2016.

The Comprehensive Planning process depends on community involvement. We hope residents will take this opportunity to get involved and help identify and plan for future needs. The Comprehensive Plan update will enable us, as a community, to document our shared goals and objectives, intended to maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for many years to come.

For more information, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/lugm/comprehensiveplanupdate/ or contact the Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext.1500, or email Senior Planner, Kwasi Bosompem: Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com

