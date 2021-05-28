The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for… Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland…

* Until 300 PM EDT.

* At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lewisetta, or near Saint George Island, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter-size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Saint Inigoes Creek around 240 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Scotland, Saint Inigoes, Point Lookout, Dameron and Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

