The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the June virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M. E. (District 3)

Topic: Charles County Public Schools

Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Submit questions and concerns in advance to StewartEvents@charlescountymd.gov

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Topic: Recap of Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Join by Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93972092480 or at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Submit questions and concerns in advance by CLICKING HERE

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

