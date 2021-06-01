SOLOMONS, MD – May 28, 2021 – Sail into summer on the Dee of St. Mary’s! The Calvert Marine Museum offers 2-hour public sails aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s.

This is a great way to experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. The Dee of St. Mary’s was built in 1979 in Piney Point, Maryland, by shipwright Francis Goddard for St. George Island waterman Captain Jack Russell. She was the first skipjack built on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake in a quarter of a century.

Today, the Dee of St. Mary’s is a sailing skipjack used in the museum’s Chesapeake Bay Field Lab education programs. The Dee of St. Mary’s is one of the few skipjacks in the state of Maryland certified by the Coast Guard to carry passengers.

Our 2021 public cruise season will run from June through October, weather dependent. For a full schedule of cruises as well as fees and operations, please visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or contact Melissa McCormick at Melissa.Mccormick@calvertcountymd.gov for more details.

