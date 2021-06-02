Student Leaders Aim To Foster College Life And Access To Services

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) proudly announces the student leaders who will serve as student government association (SGA) officers for the upcoming academic year.

At CSM’s La Plata Campus, Verkia Smith, of Waldorf, was elected president, Reanna Robinson, of Accokeek, will serve as secretary, Jovahnie Toussaint, of Bryans Road, will serve as treasurer and Taylor Dean, of Lexington Park, and Robinson will both serve as representatives.

At the college’s Prince Frederick Campus, Rhey Mesowski, of Lexington Park, was elected president, and Sofia West, of Prince Frederick, was elected treasurer. Abigail Sellner, of Huntingtown, will serve as representative for the campus’ clubs and organizations.

No students ran for SGA positions at the Leonardtown Campus, and those positions will be appointed by a college administrator in the fall.

CSM La Plata Campus Student Life Coordinator Melissa Chambers noted that these student leaders will play an important role at the college in the coming year. “SGA officers are responsible for planning and facilitating the student-focused events on campus,” Chambers said.

“We have three Student Associations [La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick] who plan the events for the campus they represent,” she added. “The three student associations then make up the Student Government Association at the College of Southern Maryland. This is the larger governing body that makes the decisions on how the student funding is spent on the student body.”

The SGA elections took place over several days at the end of April. Students who were elected will be sworn in at the college’s first SGA meeting in June. Their tenure will extend through the end of the spring 2022 semester.

Mesowski, who will be serving as SGA president for the Prince Frederick Campus, just completed an associate degree in accounting and is now enrolled full time to work toward a degree in mathematics.

“Aside from making fun events for our dear Hawks, my focus will be on making sure that students are getting the support they need from CSM, especially in this unusual time,” Mesowski said. “I will also make sure that new students and current students are aware of various student services that will help them with their academic needs and encourage them to utilize these tools.”

Smith, elected SGA president for the La Plata Campus, is working toward a registered nursing degree. Smith noted that CSM will be undergoing plenty of changes during her tenure as president.

“I want to work closely with the other officers, coordinators, students and staff to carry out school activities and community events,” she said. “And I want to continue being an active listener and voice for the student body as we begin to create a new normal.”

Sellner, who will serve as an SGA representative at the Prince Frederick Campus, is a dual-enrolled CSM student. She is on track to earn an associate degree in social sciences next year at the same time she graduates from Northern High School. Sellner said she ran for an SGA position because she hopes to foster student participation in college life.

“I want to help students find clubs that suit their interests and get more students to join CSM clubs and organizations,” she said.

Dean, who was elected a representative at the La Plata Campus is working toward admission into CSM’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program. “I want to be able to make a difference for new students coming into college and be able to guide them in the right direction,” Dean said.

CSM Student Life Coordinator for the Prince Frederick Campus Erika Fisher said that all the officers elected at that campus are returning from the previous academic year.

“They demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership during the pandemic,” Fisher said. “I am very proud of the work they did on behalf of their fellow students under such challenging circumstances. I am certain they will have a tremendous impact on navigating a post-pandemic CSM and guiding new and returning students.”

CSM Student Life Coordinator at the Leonardtown Campus Jennifer VanCory noted the ongoing impact that SGA officers are making at the college.

“Despite many challenges, the SGA has accomplished much this year,” VanCory said. “I am very proud of their accomplishments and hard work as well as their commitment to the student body. During the summer, student leaders will continue to plan and coordinate a wide range of activities, events, and programs for the upcoming academic year.”

To learn more about student life opportunities at CSM including SGA, student clubs, activities and events and athletics, visit https://www.csmd.edu/student-life/.

