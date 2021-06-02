Kick-off youth summer fun at Sotterley! Historic Sotterley’s Junior Docent Academy is a two-day experience that is fun, interactive, and will teach young people communication skills as they learn about Sotterley’s story on this 94-acre historic site.

Upon successful completion, participants will become a Junior Docent and ambassador of Historic Sotterley. Returning Junior Docents can hone their skills (updated registration form required). For Ages 8-18. Drop off at 9:00 am. Pick up at 5:00 pm both days.

Advance Registration Required with completed and signed registration form and payment to Historic Sotterley for each student by mail, e-mail at education@sotterley.org, or drop-off during business hours at Sotterley’s office before Wed., June 16, 2021.

Tuition is $35 dollars (which includes a $25 Sotterley student membership or credit towards family membership).

