LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 1, 2021) – From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Environmental Health Division of the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) tests the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County. Water quality findings for beaches monitored by SMCHD can be found online at smchd.org/beach or by calling the Healthy Beach Hotline at (301) 475-4330, ext. SWIM (7946). Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk-free. Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer.

Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.

