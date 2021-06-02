LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of May 26, 2021.

The Board appointed Ms. Tammy Burr as Supervisor of Assessments, 12 month, in the Department of Assessment and Accountability. Ms. Burr holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lock Haven University. She currently serves as a Coordinator of Special Programs in the Department of Student Services.

Ms. Laurel Dietz has been appointed as Principal , 12 month, at Oakville Elementary School. Ms. Dietz holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Ms. Dietz currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

Ms. Denise Eichel has been appointed as Supervisor of Human Resources, 12 month, in the Department of Human Resources. Ms. Eichel holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Ms. Eichel currently serves as Principal at George Washington Carver Elementary School.

Dr. Lisa Johnson has been appointed as Academic Dean II, 12 month, at Fairlead Academy. Dr. Johnson holds a Doctorate Degree from NOVA Southeastern University, a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Washington & Jefferson College.

These appointments will become effective July 1, 2021.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Madelyne Giles will transfer from Academic Dean II, 12 month, at Fairlead Academy II to Academic Dean II, 12 month, at the Virtual Academy.

Mr. Joseph Farrell will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Evergreen Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School.

Ms. Giles’s transfer will become effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. Farrell’s transfer will become effective August 2, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...