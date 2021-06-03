Yoga is a 10 ish-year-old, senior lemon beagle mix ISO her forever home.

Pint-sized at just 14 pounds, Yoga is big on her love of people and other dogs.She enjoys playing and sniffing for treasures with her foster brother!

She would love to have a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home.

Yoga’s vetting is almost complete. She will soon be ready for her forever home. If you have been waiting for a happy, social senior pup, Yoga might be the perfect fit!

If you would like to know more about adopting Yoga or another beagle ISO their forever home, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Follow this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx to our website where you will find the most up-to-date information about all of the BRSM beagles that are looking for forever homes.

Fosters are always needed too! Message us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you are interested in fostering a beagle.

Like this: Like Loading...