The Charles County Department of Health will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics every week in various locations throughout the County. Currently, the department provides Moderna and Pfizer which is for individuals age 16 and older. To schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit charlescountycovid.org.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Anyone age 18 and older can walk into the first dose clinics and receive a vaccination. Walk-ins will be required to register onsite.

Upcoming First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School (820 Stone Ave, Waldorf, MD)

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Thursday, June 3, 2021, College of Southern Maryland-Hughesville (6170 Hughesville Station, Hughesville, MD)

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, June 4, 2021 Holy Ghost Catholic Church (15848 Rock Point Rd. Newburg, MD)

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Saturday, June 5, 2021,Charles County Department of Health (4545 Crain Hwy, White Plains, MD 20695)

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those without internet access and who need help making an appointment may call 301-609-6717 for additional assistance.

