People will drive no more than 115 miles to get to their destinations this summer.

For the first time since the pandemic began, 63% will be leaving their homes for more than 2 days this summer.

Infographic included.

While we’re all eager to leave our homes and get outdoors in nature again this summer, there’s no denying the financial constraints some people are still facing due to the pandemic. With a road trip requiring far cheaper travel costs than an airplane ticket, as well as providing a boost to local tourism, could the solution be… A summer staycation?

Conducted by OnePoll and Commissioned by Cooper Tires, the survey of 2,000 respondents found that almost 3 in 4 Marylanders (72%) plan on vacationing within the Old Line State this summer. Moreover, the average respondent said they want to drive no more than 115 miles to get to their destinations and have an average of three road trips already planned out!

The survey also found that for the first time since the pandemic began, 63% of people will be leaving their homes for more than 2 days this summer vacation. Almost two-thirds plan on getting more in touch with Mother Nature this summer – it seems we’ve missed being outdoors after months of lockdown!

This summer, people want to drive to their nearest lake or river (51%) national monument (49%) or state park (47%). At these locations, camping (41%), swimming (40%) and fishing (38%) are among the top summer activities planned.



With the window rolled down to scenic views, a cool breeze through your hair and your favorite song blasting in the background, it’s hard to list the negative aspects of a road trip – especially with good company. This is perhaps why 3 in 5 (62%) of us believe there’s nothing quite like a summer road trip to reach your destination. In fact, two-thirds even specially prepare our vehicles for summer trips!

View these results in this infographic

Like this: Like Loading...