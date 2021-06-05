(Waldorf, MD, June 4, 2021) For the first time in 623 days, the Blue Crabs played a home game this evening. Crustacean Nation came out in flocks, and Blue Crabs’ ace Daryl Thompson took the mound in hopes of sending the Blue Crab faithful home happy in their first time back at Regency Furniture Stadium. In front of a sold out, 5,942 fan crowd, the Blue Crabs defeated the Long Island Ducks 7-0.

Both teams were almost silent through the first three innings, until a couple of walks put two runners on base in the bottom of the fourth. Jake Luce came up clutch to break the scoring seal, sending a deep fly ball to right-center field that one hopped the wall, plating Josh McAdams and Jake Marshall giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

Daryl Thompson was lights-out through four innings, until Brock Stassi ripped a double down the right field line, breaking up Thompson’s no-hitter in the top of the fifth. Stassi would be left on the basepaths as the Blue Crabs got out of the inning unscathed.

The sold out crowd didn’t dwindle three hours into the contest, and the Blue Crabs fed off the vibrant energy, plating another trio in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Thompson’s night ended with a 7-0 lead and eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits. Thompson’s exit gave way to Mat Latos, who shut the door on the Ducks in the series opener. The Blue Crabs return home tomorrow at 6:35 PM to face the Ducks once again.

