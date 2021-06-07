PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – The NAS Pax River Drill Hall will reopen to military retirees and their authorized dependents by appointment beginning June 7, 2021. Military retirees and their dependents will be able to reserve time in the Drill Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Weekends will be open with no restrictions on reservation times to active duty, dependents, and retirees. Reservations can be made by logging on to https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/programs/114b99d9-a1c6-47ff-8443-3358ef8b87f1 and clicking the “Please Click Here to Register” link or contacting the Drill Hall directly at 301-757-3943.

“We’re thrilled that we can safely open Drill Hall access to our military retiree community,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “Community COVID transmission data up to this point has spoken volumes, and we’ve acted on guidance of the Physical Health Officers, the CDC, as well as the DoD and Navy. This approach to allows military retirees to use Drill Hall during non-peak times.”

Peak hours are still reserved for active duty military, reserve personnel, and their dependents.

Pax River had restricted Drill Hall access to military retirees after initiating HPCON Charlie and continued into HPCON Bravo in an effort to limit numbers of patrons and mitigate COVID exposure within the drill hall’s spaces, especially among patrons more susceptible to COVID exposure due to age.

“What many don’t realize is we have a much higher population usage from retirees and other populations compared to many of the other bases in our region,” said Hunter Vinson, NAS Patuxent River fitness, sports, and aquatics director. “In fact, the vast majority of our normal population are retirees and DoD civilians and contractors. By taking a measured approach to granting access we can ensure all patrons can safely exercise.”

For more information on Pax River’s MWR programs, visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update . For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO .

