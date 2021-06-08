Anthony Wayne Crusoe II

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey today announced that Anthony Wayne Crusoe, II, 26, of Prince Frederick, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 25 years imprisonment.

The incident occurred on November 1, 2020, at the Park and Ride located on Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick. On that date, the victim arranged to meet with two females for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. As the victim was sitting in his vehicle with the females, Crusoe approached with a knife and announced a robbery. A struggle ensued and both the victim and Crusoe were cut. Crusoe fled the scene with the two females and was taken to Calvert Health Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The victim was also treated at the same hospital.

It was later determined that Crusoe conspired with the females to set-up the victim and rob him of his property, including his cell phone. The females admitted to their role in the conspiracy.

Sentencing for Mr. Crusoe is set for July 30, 2021. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney James Zafiropulos.

Original Article: Two Charged in Prince Fredrick Park and Ride Stabbed, Armed Robbery

