NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – From Bowie, Md. junior defender Stephanie Heffron , is receiving her first All-American honor for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team. The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced this afternoon (June 7) that Heffron has earned a third-team spot as a 2021 All-American.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“I could not be more proud of Steph and all of her hard work and dedication to the team this season. She is a core pillar of our defense and is so deserving of this All-American honor,” stated Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Erin McDonnell .

After a historical 2021 season, Heffron earned First Team All-Region and First Team All- Coast-to-Coast (C2C). Heffron is one of five C2C conference members to be named an All-American this season.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse competed in 12 contests this season. Heffron tallied 53 draw controls, 18 caused turnovers, and 43 ground balls in total. Season highs for Heffron include snagging nine draw controls against Randolph-Macon College, five ground balls against Southern Virginia University, and four caused turnovers against Christopher Newport University.

In the sixth week of the season, the Seahawks went 3-1 defeating Christopher Newport University, Southern Virginia University, Meredith College, and falling to University of Mary Washington. Heffron’s performance in those games earned her C2C Defensive Player of the Week. In those four games, Heffron played a huge role in the team’s success by contributing eight caused turnovers, 14 ground balls, and 21 draw controls. Heffron was also named to the C2C All-Tournament team.

When asked about receiving this honor Heffron stated, “I’m beyond honored and thankful for this recognition. I wouldn’t have gotten here if it weren’t for all my amazing teammates, coaches, and family who have pushed me to become the best player and person I could ever be. I’m extremely excited and so lucky I chose such a supportive culture to be a part of.”

The Seahawks ended their 2021 campaign with a 7-5 record after falling to 2021 National Champions, Salisbury University in the C2C semifinal game.

Like this: Like Loading...