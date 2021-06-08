Lusby, MD / Monday, June 7, 2021 – During their meeting on June 4th the Solomons Business Association (SBA) board of directors reversed their previous decision and voted to go forward with this year’s Fourth of July fireworks.

This good news which will delight thousands of local residents results from the efforts of one tenacious Calvert County resident.

Kyle Webber, the owner of Black Belt Academy in Prince Frederick, acquired the traits of perseverance and determination through his martial arts training. When he heard this year’s fireworks were cancelled due to lack of funds, he contacted the president of the SBA, Vandy Young to learn more and discuss a possible crowdfunding effort.

Additional contacts with the fireworks vendor, Digital Lightning, Kelly Robertson-Slagle of Calvert County Department of Economic Development, and County Commissioner Mike Hart gave Webber the encouragement to persevere. With $500 of his own money, Webber launched the “Save the Solomons Island Fireworks” GoFundMe page and began a Facebook group, Save Solomons Fireworks, to spread the news.

The response has been overwhelming. In just over a week, the crowdfunding page raised over $11,000 from nearly 200 donors and the Facebook page has grown to over 1,400 members.

When Webber presented the SBA board with the results of his efforts during last Friday’s board meeting, they enthusiastically voted to go forward with the fireworks and invited him to continue spearheading the event. Several board members stepped up with generous donations as well. With the participation of the SBA, the county was able to release funds for the fireworks that were previously approved by the Calvert County Commissioners.

Additional funds are still needed to meet the goal, but Webber feels confident that the money will be raised quickly as word spreads that the Solomons Island fireworks are back on! He gives praise to all the citizens of Southern Maryland who have supported this effort with their donations and by sharing the Save Solomons Fireworks Facebook page. As he said, he “just wanted to see fireworks on the 4th of July” and points out that donors can watch this year’s fireworks with a special sense of pride and ownership knowing that they helped make it possible.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/groups/SaveSolomonsFireworks or email SaveSolomonsFireworks@gmail.com.

