Marshall is a 65-pound treeing walker coonhound mix and at less than 2 years old he’s a goofy, playful, toy-loving puppy.Marshall would think he had hit the lottery if his forever home came with another playful dog, preferably a young one who would love to wrestle and play chase. He would adore a fenced yard too!Marshall is still learning the art of indoor living and is doing a great job of it.

Marshall’s vetting is complete and he is ISO his forever home.If you would like to welcome this joyful boy or another beagle into your home send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org





Click this link to see and read the most up to date information about Marshall http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69882

You can see and read about all of our beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...