PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 10, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $328 million fiscal year (FY) 2022 general fund operating budget. FY 2022 begins July 1, 2021.

The general fund budget for FY 2022 is a balanced budget with a $31,076 surplus. The budget reflects an increase of approximately $9.4 million compared to the FY 2021 adopted general fund budget of $319 million. The increase is primarily due to income tax revenue. FY 2021 included the expected peak revenues of the county’s payment in lieu of tax, or PILOT, agreement with Dominion Energy Cove Point; FY 2022 reflects a $550,000 decrease.

“This budget reflects continued investment in programs and services that provide a high quality of life for our citizens,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “Despite concerns over the impact of the pandemic, Calvert County remains on sound financial footing. This budget takes steps to address fiscal and operational sustainability to keep us in a strong financial position, while supporting access to educational, recreational and other life-enriching opportunities for all citizens.”

The budget includes nearly $135 million in funding to Calvert County Public Schools, which makes up 41% of the general fund operating budget and 28% of the six-year capital projects budget. The current funding is $2.3 million more than the state required maintenance of effort amount.

The FY 2022 operating budget also includes:

· A $0.005 reduction to the property tax rate, from $0.932 to $0.927 per $100 of assessed value.

· A step increase, or salary increase, for county employees.

· An Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) contribution of $7.3 million, the full Actuarial Determined Contribution (ADC), has been provided for in this budget. As the county continues to make significant progress funding this $243 million liability for the public schools and government employees, the annual ADC has been reduced by two-thirds over OPEB’s funding history.

· $6 million is provided to the Highway Maintenance Division to fund the road paving program.

· $10.6 million will be transferred to the Capital Projects Fund.

The FY 2022 budget continues to address public safety as a priority. Of 46.6 total positions, 31.55 new positions will be added to support Career Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Communications, the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, and the State’s Attorney’s office.

The six-year, $368 million Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) lays out the county’s capital program for FY 2022-2027. School construction and renovation account for the largest category, totaling $102 million, with significant resources going toward Beach Elementary School, Northern Middle School and Northern High School. Public Works Enterprise Funds is the next largest category of the CIP budget, totaling $75 million.

Residents are encouraged to review the approved budget online. For more information about the FY 2022 budget, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-525-1600.

