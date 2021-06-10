Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Starting June 21, parents of children enrolled in CCPS can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child.

Consultations will be virtual with a CCPS school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis.

Appointments will be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 21 through Aug. 13. To make an appointment, call 301-392-7507 or email Beila Lugo, CCPS mental health coordinator, at blugo@ccboe.com.

The clinic is supported by staff in the CCPS student services department. The goal of the clinic is to provide additional resources to families as the community continues to transition from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional supports may be offered to families after the consultation. Services are limited to situations for children that have an educational focus, such as concerns with school attendance, behavior during virtual learning, lack of social interactions with peers, etc. Parents with questions should contact Beila Lugo at blugo@ccboe.com.

